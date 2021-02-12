Zillow Group Inc. managed to beat high expectations for the fourth-quarter results by a wide margin, prompting investors to send the stock up double digits toward another record and a host of Wall Street analysts to boost their price targets.
- NewsWatch: U.S. stocks struggle for direction, but indexes on track for weekly gains - February 12, 2021
- : Zillow CEO cites ‘funny and racy’ SNL skit as a sign that the ‘the Great Reshuffling’ is taking hold - February 12, 2021
- : Fisker, QuantumScape join ‘buy’ list at Morgan Stanley - February 12, 2021