Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid boss

Zinedene Zidane has said he will step down as head coach of Real Madrid, just days after leading the Spanish soccer club to a third Champions League win in a row. “I have taken the decision not to continue next year,” Zidane said in a surprise announcement Thursday, the BBC and other media outlets reported. The 45-year-old took up the reins of Real Madrid in January 2016, for his first post as manager of a club. Among his achievements, he guided the team to a Spanish league title and to three victories in the Champions League of clubs from across Europe. A former French soccer star, Zidane made headlines at the 2006 World Cup after being sent off for headbutting an Italian opponent in the final.

