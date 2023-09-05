Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM Chief Executive Eric Yuan on Tuesday said the Federal Trade Commission should look into Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT bundling of its Teams videoconferencing software after the tech giant unbundled the software in Europe amid antitrust concerns. “No matter what, you’ve got to be fair,” Yuan said during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. “We have huge competitors, sometimes they bundle everything together,” he added.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

