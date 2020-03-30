Zoom is being looked at by New York AG for privacy practices

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. were flat in extended trading Monday following a New York Times report that the New York Attorney General’s office is examining the video-streaming service’s privacy practices. Zoom, whose stock has soared in recent weeks as a result of surging demand since the coronavirus pandemic, is under scrutiny for data privacy and security problems. “Zoom takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously,” a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in an emailed statement. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure that hospitals, universities, schools, and other businesses across the world can stay connected and operational. We appreciate the New York Attorney General’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information.” Zoom shares are up 121% this year. The broader S&P 500 index is down 19% in 2020.

