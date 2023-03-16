Major League Baseball umpires will soon get a view of disputed calls — via Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM. MLB and Zoom on Thursday announced a partnership that lets the men in blue view videos being reviewed by the replay operations center. MLB adopted instant replay in September 2008. But until this year, the umpiring crew listened to the replay umpire in New York with audio only, joined by the umpire who made the initial call if different from the crew chief. By 2014-21, an attendant brought a headset to the field. Last year, umps switched to a wireless belt pack and MLB for the first time allowed then to announce replays and decisions over ballpark public address systems. “Partnering with Zoom, a category leader that reinvented the way we connect, was a natural next step for us,” MLB Chief Operations and Strategy Officer Chris Marinak said in a statement. “We are excited to integrate Zoom Contact Center and other Zoom platform technology into our gameday operations and continue to modernize experiences in a secure, reliable, and innovative way.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story