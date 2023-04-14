Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM said late Friday it was acquiring Workvivo for an undisclosed sum. The company said the acquisition of Workvivo will allow it to “offer its customers new ways to keep employees informed, engaged, and connected.” The six-year-old startup operates a human-resources platform that allows employers to maintain a central hub for employees. Cork, Ireland-based Workvivo has already received $38.5 million in venture funding from such investors as Tiger Global Management, and Zoom founder Eric Yuan, according to Crunchbase. Zoom said it expects to close the deal by the end of April. Zoom shares closed down Friday 1% at $69.50, and are down 37% over the past 12 months, compared with a 5.8% decline in the S&P 500 index SPX , and a 9.2% fall in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index COMP.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

