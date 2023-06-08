He claims the $3,500 Vision Pro offered no major breakthroughs Meta hadn’t “already explored” and that Apple’s first major hardware innovation in nearly a decade is “not the one that I want.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Zuckerberg: Apple Vision Pro is ‘not the one that I want,’ doesn’t have any ‘magical solutions’ - June 8, 2023
- : ‘Free dollars’: Missouri men charged with using stolen Covid-19 aid to disable emission controls on truck fleet - June 8, 2023
- : Can air conditioners help with wildfire smoke? - June 8, 2023