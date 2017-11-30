Zumiez shares fall after company’s Q3 earnings

Shares of Zumiez Inc. fell 5% late Thursday after the retailer reported an earnings and sales beat in the third quarter. Zumiez said it earned $11.9 million, or 48 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $10.7 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 11% to $245.8 million, compared with $221.4 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 46 cents a share on sales of $241.8 million. The company expects fourth-quarter sales to be in the range of $291 million to $297 million, and fourth-quarter per-share earnings to be in the range of 78 cents to 84 cents. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect fourth-quarter earnings of 77 cents a share on sales of $287 million.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story