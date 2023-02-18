U.S. stocks end mixed Friday as investors bet on more interest-rate hikes from the Fed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: 5 things to know about Presidents Day (aka Washington’s Birthday) - February 19, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Buy the stock market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding the most since 2007 could be king - February 19, 2023
- Help Me Retire: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? - February 19, 2023