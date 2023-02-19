The US Dollar outperformed as stronger CPI data bolsters hawkish Fed bets last week. Gold prices fell. Ahead, all eyes are on FOMC minutes, PCE data and another RBNZ rate hike. What else is due?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ - February 19, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week GBP/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD - February 19, 2023
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate News, Outlook: GBP/NZD Softens As UK Inflation Eased - February 18, 2023