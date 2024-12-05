CINCINNATI, OH, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedCerts today announced a new partnership with Nurturing Minds Training Center to offer a self-paced, online Medical Coding and Billing Professional program designed to equip students in Ohio and nationwide with the training and skills needed to fill critical roles in healthcare. This partnership provides aspiring medical professionals with the flexibility to pursue their education and career goals without sacrificing their daily commitments.

The demand for trained medical coders and billers is projected to grow 7% through 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the healthcare industry faces critical workforce shortages, this partnership will provide an accessible pathway for students interested in pursuing a career in medical coding and billing and a path to further allied health careers.

Designed for convenience and robust learning, the online program allows students to upskill at their own pace while balancing work, family and other commitments. MedCerts and Nurturing Minds are committed to empowering individuals to secure meaningful healthcare careers– addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals statewide.

“This partnership is vital to our mission of creating opportunities for students who need a flexible, self-paced learning option,” said Nianah Shaw, director of Nurturing Minds Training Center. “By offering MedCerts’ Medical Coding and Billing Professional program, we’re enabling students to pursue opportunities they may not have had before.”

The online programs address the growing demand in the healthcare industry, expanding access to high-quality education for students in underserved communities and those facing barriers to traditional learning opportunities.

“At MedCerts, we aim to provide accessible, high-quality education that directly addresses workforce gaps,” said Robert Hiller, director of academic partnerships at MedCerts. “Through this partnership with Nurturing Minds, we’re helping students achieve their goals while supporting the healthcare industry’s critical need for skilled professionals.”

The Medical Coding and Billing Professional program uses cutting-edge technologies and immersive online learning to prepare students for success. Through the programs, they will gain the skills necessary to pass nationally recognized certification exams, ensuring a competitive edge in the job market. Program details, including enrollment information, can be found here.

About Nurturing Minds Training Center:

Nurturing Minds Training Center believes in the power of hands-on, comprehensive education. Our immersive curriculum combines theoretical learning with practical application, preparing students for fulfilling careers in the healthcare field. Since 2021, we have trained over 500 students, providing financial assistance options and fostering diverse opportunities for all. Learn more at http://www.nurturingmindstrainings.com.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

