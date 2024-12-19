OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2025 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.

Please note, on Wednesday, January 15, the December 2024 statistics package will be released at 9 a.m. EST and the latest quarterly forecast will be released at 11 a.m. EST.

Publication date Package(s) Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Monthly stats Monday, March 17, 2025 Monthly stats Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast Thursday, May 15, 2025 Monthly stats Monday, June 16, 2025 Monthly stats Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast Friday, August 15, 2025 Monthly stats Monday, September 15, 2025 Monthly stats Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast Monday, November 17, 2025 Monthly stats Monday, December 15, 2025 Monthly stats



About The Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers, and maintain REALTOR.ca, Canada’s most prominent online property listings platform.