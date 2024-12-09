The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as diarrhea and tuberculosis is driving the demand for medical device cleaning.

The market for medical device cleaning is poised to register a healthy CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2034. The medical device cleaning market size was valued at USD 25.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 69.04 billion by 2034.

Medical device cleaning is the process of cleaning medical devices and instruments to ensure the safety of patients and clinical staff. It aids in killing microbes or eliminating foreign particles responsible for infecting healthy people. The cleaning of medical devices and equipment can be achieved using a variety of chemicals and reagents. Also, water and enzymatic products may used to clean the medical equipment. In some instances, mechanical action is also important and can be accomplished with brushing, flushing, or wiping.

Cleaning procedures are essential for all reusable medical devices, including endoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, hospital beds, and surgical instruments. Depending on the specific device, the cleaning procedure may be a standalone step, or it may be carried out before sterilization or disinfection. With growing awareness about individual health, the medical device cleaning market demand is anticipated to rise.

The rising frequency of pandemics has resulted in a substantial rise in the demand for cleaning services to curb the spread of viruses.

The market segmentation is done on the basis of device, technique, EPA classification, application, end users, and region.

Based on technique, the disinfection technique dominated the market in 2024 owing to its effectiveness in reducing the transmission of bacteria.

The medical device cleaning market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 25.66 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 69.04 billion CAGR 10.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): In recent times, there has been a significant rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused by bloodborne pathogens, drug-resistant pathogens, and other infectious agents. This, in turn, is driving the medical device cleaning market growth.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is transforming conventional cleaning devices, providing more precise, efficient, and sustainable solutions.

Growing Awareness: The growing awareness about the importance of maintaining individual health is another major factor boosting the medical device cleaning market expansion.

List of Medical Device Cleaning Market Key Players

The top market participants are focusing on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking several strategic initiatives to expand their global reach. A few of the key players operating in the market are:

Advanced Sterilization Products

Biotrol

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab Inc.

Getinge

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Steris plc

The Ruhof Corp.

Geographical Analysis

The North America medical device cleaning market dominated the global market in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the presence of strict government regulations associated with the disinfection and cleaning of medical equipment. In addition, the presence of major companies further strengthens the market landscape in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market from 2025 to 2034, driven by improved healthcare infrastructure across various countries in the region. China is a major driver of the regional market due to increased spending on R&D, resulting in innovations in the healthcare sector.





Market Segmentation

By Device Outlook

Non-Critical

Semi-Critical

Critical

By Technique Outlook

Cleaning

Disinfection

Sterilization

By EPA Classification Outlook

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

By Application Outlook

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Dental Instruments

Other

By End Users Outlook

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Clinics and Hospitals

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



