Press release – Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 16 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,300 Melexis shares in the period from 11 December 2024 until 13 December 2024.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|11/12/2024
|6,200
|59.37
|58.80
|60.20
|368,067
|12/12/2024
|6,500
|58.75
|58.40
|59.75
|381,895
|13/12/2024
|6,600
|58.43
|58.20
|58.85
|385,639
|TOTAL
|19,300
|58.84
|58.20
|60.20
|1,135,601
