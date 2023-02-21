Executive Vice President and COO, Lisa Pesta, assumes the helm of the $2.2 billion financial institution

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Pesta, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the $2.2 billion credit union. The appointment comes following the announcement by Julie Kirsch, Meriwest’s previous CEO, of her retirement after 32 years of leadership roles within the organization, including the last ten years as CEO.

Ms. Pesta joined the San Jose, California-based credit union in 2000 and in 2013 was promoted to Chief Operating Officer managing Digital Strategy, Retail Operations, Operational Support, Marketing, Human Resources, Training and Facilities. In 2022, Ms. Pesta was named Executive Vice President.

Ms. Pesta is recognized for her diligence in helping steward the credit union through the financial and emotional turmoil of the pandemic, while at the same time innovating Meriwest’s culture, resulting in the credit union winning both the Silicon Valley Business Journal ‘Best Place to Work’ and the San Jose Mercury News ‘Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley’ awards for the past three years. As an advocate for their 80,000+ members, Ms. Pesta proved to be a strategic visionary in the implementation of the ‘Meriwest Merit Rewards’ program, designed to enhance financial benefits and deepen member relationships.

“I am beyond confident that Meriwest’s next CEO, Lisa Pesta, will lead Meriwest to even greater accomplishments and continue to enhance our member experience,” Kirsch said as she passed the baton.

“I look at this appointment as an opportunity to champion the ‘Meriwest Way’ and to lead an incredible team to reach new heights in member and community service,” said Ms. Pesta. “I am proud of Meriwest as an organization and prouder still to take this lead role in ensuring that we always exceed the expectations of those who entrust us with their financial needs.”

Ms. Pesta holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary’s College and is a member of the Board of CUSIG (Credit Union Self Insurance Group) and CUHB (Credit Union Health Benefits) and is a former President of the Board of Directors for the HRD Network.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2.2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

