Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 and Other Recent Highlights:

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.43 compared to $0.35 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.10 compared to $15.45 as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 2.3%, primarily due to losses outside of the Company’s first lien corporate lending strategy

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $73 million (1)

Gross fundings for the quarter totaled $159 million (2) and gross sales and repayments totaled $207 million, resulting in net repayments of $48 million Sales and repayments included $21 million from two oil and gas positions reducing the Company’s oil and gas exposure to less than $1 million, at fair value, as of December 31, 2022

Net leverage (3) was 1.41x as of December 31, 2022

Increased base dividend to $0.38 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (4)

Subsequent to quarter end, Merx Aviation Finance LLC, (“Merx”) the Company’s aircraft leasing portfolio company, repaid the Company $62 million reducing the Company’s investment in Merx to approximately $199 million or 8.3% of the total portfolio, at fair value, compared to $261 million or 10.9% as of December 31, 2022 (5)

New, previously announced, industry-leading fee structure became effective on January 1, 2023(6)

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for its quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s net investment income was $0.43 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.35 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $15.10 per share as of December 31, 2022, compared to $15.45 as of September 30, 2022.

On February 21, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023.

Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “Results for the quarter benefited from the positive impact of higher base rates. Net asset value per share declined mostly due to losses outside of our first lien corporate lending strategy. Post quarter end, we received a significant repayment from Merx, our aircraft leasing portfolio company, reducing our position from approximately 11% of the portfolio at fair value at the end of December quarter to approximately 8% today.” Mr. Powell continued, “We are pleased to announce that we are increasing our quarterly base dividend by $0.01 to $0.38 per share given the benefit we are seeing from higher base rates, the exit of lower yielding and non-earning legacy assets, and the benefit from our previously announced new fee structure which became effective on January 1, 2023.”

(1) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio.

(2) Gross fundings include $0.047 million of equity.

(3) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

(4) The dividend is payable on March 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2023.

(5) In January 2023, Merx sold its 50% interest in a joint venture to the joint venture partner. The sale of the joint venture interest reduces the Company’s exposure to Merx to approximately 8.3% at fair value.

(6) The Company’s base management fee was permanently reduced to 1.75% on net assets (i.e., equity) from the equivalent of approximately 3.4% on net assets. In other words, the base management fee rate, expressed in terms of gross assets, has been reduced from approximately 1.40% on gross assets, to the equivalent of approximately 0.75% on gross assets. Prior to this reduction, the base management fee was 1.5% on gross assets financed using leverage up to 1.0x debt-to-equity and 1.0% on gross assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt-to-equity. For the comparison presented, a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40x is assumed. The incentive fee on income was also permanently reduced from 20% to 17.5%. The performance threshold remained 7% and there was no change to the total return requirement or catch-up provision.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total assets $ 2.53 $ 2.57 $ 2.64 $ 2.60 $ 2.67 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.40 $ 2.46 $ 2.55 $ 2.52 $ 2.59 Debt outstanding $ 1.48 $ 1.50 $ 1.60 $ 1.55 $ 1.59 Net assets $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 1.00 $ 1.02 Net asset value per share $ 15.10 $ 15.45 $ 15.52 $ 15.79 $ 16.08 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.50 x 1.49 x 1.62 x 1.54 x 1.55 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.41 x 1.42 x 1.58 x 1.51 x 1.52 x

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions)* 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 158.9 $ 335.5 $ 499.6 $ 920.8 $ 719.7 $ 1,137.0 Investments sold (27.5 ) (7.4 ) (27.5 ) (18.1 ) (37.2 ) (18.1 ) Net activity before repaid investments 131.4 328.1 472.1 902.7 682.4 1,118.9 Investments repaid (179.1 ) (350.8 ) (559.1 ) (782.5 ) (823.7 ) (1,051.3 ) Net investment activity $ (47.7 ) $ (22.7 ) $ (86.9 ) $ 120.2 $ (141.2 ) $ 67.6 Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 136 144 139 135 139 143 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 4 7 12 27 18 31 Number of exited companies (5 ) (12 ) (16 ) (23 ) (22 ) (35 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 135 139 135 139 135 139 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 40 62 78 79 89 90

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.



OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions)* 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net investment income $ 28.0 $ 22.5 $ 74.1 $ 69.1 $ 101.0 $ 94.7 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (26.7 ) (2.0 ) (51.2 ) 9.1 (73.9 ) 25.8 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 1.3 $ 20.5 $ 22.9 $ 78.1 $ 27.2 $ 120.5 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 1.07 $ 1.57 $ 1.46 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share (0.41 ) (0.03 ) (0.79 ) 0.14 (1.15 ) 0.40 Earnings per share — basic $ 0.02 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 1.21 $ 0.42 $ 1.86

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.



SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through February 17, 2023, the Company repurchased 15,395,036 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.97, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $245.8 million, leaving a maximum of $29.2 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.



LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $4.1 million, totaled $1.488 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Unsecured Notes (the “2026 Notes”) which will mature on July 16, 2026 and $1.013 billion outstanding under the multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of December 31, 2022, $37.7 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $713.6 million as of December 31, 2022, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 89% 87% 91% 90% 87% Second lien secured debt 3% 4% 4% 4% 4% Total secured debt 92% 91% 95% 94% 91% Unsecured debt 0% —% —% —% 1% Structured products and other 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 2% 2% 1% 1% 1% Common equity/interests and warrants 6% 7% 4% 5% 6% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 10.8% 9.6% 8.4% 8.0% 7.9% Second lien secured debt (2) 13.2% 11.8% 11.7% 9.6% 9.6% Total secured debt (2) 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% 8.1% 8.0% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 10.0% —% —% —% 5.3% Total debt portfolio (2) 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% 8.1% 7.9% Total portfolio (3) 9.3% 8.0% 7.5% 7.1% 6.9% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 1% 1% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 99% 99% 99% 99% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 1% 1% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 99% 99% 99% 99%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses.

(2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status.

(3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status.

(4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation, oil and gas, structured credit, renewables, shipping, commodities and investments on non-accrual status.



MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,019,573 and $2,001,907, respectively) $ 1,960,199 $ 1,977,647 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $121,307 and $130,866, respectively) 49,141 63,709 Controlled investments (cost — $466,294 and $613,056, respectively) 388,780 481,817 Cash and cash equivalents 84,713 30,033 Foreign currencies (cost — $2,404 and $601, respectively) 2,378 565 Receivable for investments sold 3,100 7,989 Interest receivable 17,169 15,554 Dividends receivable 4,836 5,083 Deferred financing costs 13,403 17,005 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,797 719 Total Assets $ 2,525,516 $ 2,600,121 Liabilities Debt $ 1,483,394 $ 1,550,608 Distributions payable 24,217 22,913 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 9,060 9,912 Interest payable 13,546 3,335 Accrued administrative services expense 748 897 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,445 7,624 Total Liabilities $ 1,537,410 $ 1,595,289 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Net Assets $ 988,106 $ 1,004,832 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,451,359 and 63,647,240 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 62 Capital in excess of par value 2,107,120 2,078,760 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,119,079 ) (1,073,990 ) Net Assets $ 988,106 $ 1,004,832 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.10 $ 15.79

MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 54,354 $ 42,466 $ 143,564 $ 121,560 $ 186,882 $ 162,563 Dividend income 5 161 61 558 62 558 PIK interest income 371 629 1,156 2,421 1,387 3,843 Other income 735 1,575 2,234 3,756 3,538 4,436 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 257 49 363 143 411 188 Dividend income 186 310 718 959 1,049 1,268 PIK interest income 20 19 58 53 77 68 Other income — — — — — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 6,931 9,430 25,530 25,928 34,644 32,964 Dividend income — — — 2,059 — 2,059 PIK interest income 461 334 1,448 977 1,823 1,292 Other income — — 477 — 477 — Total Investment Income $ 63,320 $ 54,973 $ 175,609 $ 158,414 $ 230,350 $ 209,239 Expenses Management fees $ 8,758 $ 9,232 $ 26,621 $ 27,203 $ 35,559 $ 35,894 Performance-based incentive fees 318 5,367 5,691 10,638 6,733 10,638 Interest and other debt expenses 22,760 14,133 59,363 40,740 73,644 53,707 Administrative services expense 1,601 1,441 4,188 4,426 5,597 5,601 Other general and administrative expenses 2,169 2,410 6,551 6,742 8,916 9,200 Total expenses 35,606 32,583 102,414 89,749 130,449 115,040 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — — — Performance-based incentive fee offset (16 ) (31 ) (178 ) (178 ) (247 ) (203 ) Expense reimbursements (282 ) (77 ) (770 ) (229 ) (884 ) (304 ) Net Expenses $ 35,308 $ 32,475 $ 101,466 $ 89,342 $ 129,318 $ 114,533 Net Investment Income $ 28,012 $ 22,498 $ 74,143 $ 69,072 $ 101,032 $ 94,706 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 2,125 $ (582 ) $ 1,977 $ 2,221 $ 2,734 $ 3,343 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (2,224 ) — (2,224 ) 541 (2,224 ) 541 Controlled investments (69,264 ) — (69,265 ) (65,300 ) (69,265 ) (65,300 ) Foreign currency transactions — (59 ) 273 (2,808 ) (2,505 ) (7,309 ) Net realized gains (losses) (69,363 ) (641 ) (69,239 ) (65,346 ) (71,260 ) (68,725 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (13,589 ) (1,771 ) (35,113 ) 3,839 (36,768 ) 15,306 Non-controlled/affiliated investments 30 1,575 (5,008 ) 19,008 (8,618 ) 20,715 Controlled investments 59,788 (901 ) 53,726 46,894 33,842 49,965 Foreign currency translations (3,591 ) (219 ) 4,431 4,658 8,951 8,569 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 42,638 (1,316 ) 18,036 74,399 (2,593 ) 94,555 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ (26,725 ) $ (1,957 ) $ (51,203 ) $ 9,053 $ (73,853 ) $ 25,830 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 1,287 $ 20,541 $ 22,940 $ 78,125 $ 27,179 $ 120,536 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 1.21 $ 0.42 $ 1.86



About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, a high-growth global alternative asset manager. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, the Company may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.

We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate, and combat the pandemic or treat its impact on our financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and capital resources; changes in general economic conditions, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, or changes in financial markets, and the risk of recession; changes in the interest rate environment and levels of general interest rates and the impact of inflation; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; new strategic initiatives; the ability to reposition the investment portfolio; the market outlook; future investment activity; and risks associated with changes in business conditions and the general economy. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

