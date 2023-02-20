The City of Charlotte is offering a way to help minority women grow their businesses. One business owner who applied for the city’s new grant told Channel 9′s Almiya White she wanted to expand her …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Minority women who own Charlotte businesses eligible for new grant - February 20, 2023
- Small biz can secure financing from banks via CSF cooperative - February 20, 2023
- Georgia businesses needed PPP loans, but fraud rampant in federal program - February 20, 2023