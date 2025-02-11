Landmark deal and strategic expansion solidifies Mint House as the category leader in residential hospitality

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Mint House , a premium residential hospitality operator offering long and short-term accommodations, announced its acquisition of Locale, a leading player in the residential hospitality industry. This deal marks a pivotal moment for Mint House, driving operational scale and solidifying its position within the industry as the preferred choice for travelers seeking high-quality accommodations and multifamily owners to maximize building profitability. The transaction consideration includes both cash and stock and Mint House investors are supporting the deal through the investment of additional capital.

“The alternative lodging sector is at an inflection point and as we kick off 2025 we see this as a timely and strategic opportunity to scale,” said Christian Lee, CEO of Mint House. “Locale shares Mint House’s focus on a premium hospitality offering in high-end multifamily properties. This combination will leverage the strengths of both companies to drive greater scale, efficiency, and an enhanced offering for all guests. It also positions us as the premier partner for multifamily developers looking to maximize building profitability.”

Locale, founded in 2016, has built a strong reputation for offering thoughtfully designed accommodations that bridge the gap between hospitality and residential living. “From day one, our mission at Locale was to provide exceptional, tech-driven stays in premium multifamily and apart-hotel properties,” said Nitesh Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Locale. “Mint House shares that same high standard and I’m thrilled to join as a senior advisor to help drive growth and deepen our category leadership.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of several meaningful industry recognitions and accomplishments for Mint House. To start 2025, Mint House was announced as the 2024 winner of Best Properties in the Business Travel category from the Skift Short Term Rental Awards. In 2024, Mint House was celebrated for its sustainability efforts with Hospitality Technology’s Hotel Visionary Award, won the Northstar Stella Award in both the Event Space and Sustainability categories, and was named a finalist in the Skift Short-Term Rental Awards.

Mint House is also expanding its footprint with new openings this year. The company recently announced the upcoming launch of its fourth location in Nashville, TN, at Marathon Village, and will open its first location in Washington, D.C. in Spring 2025. Locale’s acquisition adds to this growth, with planned openings in existing and new markets such as Menlo Park, CA, Madison, WI, and Phoenix, AZ. Locale’s properties will be rebranded and integrated into Mint House’s portfolio, bringing the company to a total of 22 properties in 13 markets, across the U.S., including:

Austin, TX

Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Denver, CO

Greenville, SC

Houston, TX

Madison, WI

Menlo Park, CA

Miami, FL

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

St. Petersburg, FL

Coming Soon 2025:

Washington D.C.

As part of the transaction, all Locale employees will join Mint House, reinforcing the company’s commitment to a smooth integration and continued excellence in service.

For more information, or to book a stay with Mint House, please visit www.minthouse.com .

About Mint House

Founded in 2017, Mint House is a premier hospitality brand that combines the comfort of home and the convenience and service of a hotel. Mint House creates a new category on the market for long or short-term stays – whether a traveler needs two days, two weeks, or two months, there’s a Mint House suitable for everyone. Mint House’s award-winning properties are located throughout the U.S. and are thoughtfully designed with elevated apartment-style amenities and connected workspaces, offering ultimate comfort, personalized service, and consistency for guests. Mint House enables a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats, and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit https://minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

About Locale Hospitality

Locale is revolutionizing residential hospitality with its curated collection of furnished apartments and aparthotels, designed for the modern traveler seeking space, privacy, and a connection to the local community. Situated in prime urban locations, Locale combines the convenience of hotel services with the comfort of home, all powered by a cutting-edge tech platform for a seamless guest experience. Learn more about our vision and partnership opportunities at https://www.locale.com/, and follow us on Instagram @staywithlocale.

