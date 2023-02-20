Need for Restructured Packaging Solutions Create a Favorable Environment for the Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market. The United Kingdom molded fiber pulp packaging market is foreseen to expand at a 4.5% CAGR by 2033. Germany accounts for more than 20% of the total sales in Western Europe from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The molded fiber pulp packaging market is predicted to be worth US$ 8.40 billion in 2023 and rise to US$ 13.58 billion by 2033. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the projected period.

One of the main factors influencing the market is the rising demand for sustainable packaging options for foods and beverages. The need for molded fiber packaging is also being driven in large part by the usage of recycled paper and pulp. The growing packaging industry is projected to have a beneficial effect on the market expansion.

Compared to conventional packaging materials like paper and plastic, molded fiber pulp packaging has a number of benefits, including improved sustainability, durability, customizability, and cost-effectiveness. Due to these qualities, it is a desirable option for a range of goods, including food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Furthermore, ecological packaging for e-commerce goods is frequently made of molded fiber pulp.

Molded fiber pulp packaging production is being sought after by manufacturers. As a result, cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing have been created that enable the creation of intricate shapes and patterns using molded fiber pulp.

In order to further lessen their environmental impact, manufacturers are looking at novel ways to combine compostable and biodegradable materials into their molded fiber pulp packaging.

Key Takeaways

● In 2022, the United States ruled the molded fiber pulp packaging market, with a share of 16.9%.

● The molded fiber pulp packaging market increased at a 3.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, citing FMI’s study.

● The molded fiber pulp packaging market was expanding, with a value of US$ 8.14 billion in 2022.

● The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 7.2% by 2033.

● In 2022, Japan was expanding significantly in the molded fiber pulp packaging market, with a share of 4.9%

● By 2033, the molded fiber pulp packaging sector is likely to increase in India with a size of US$ 1085.9 million.

● The expansion in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 4.5% by 2033.

● Based on packaging type, the 4 cups drink carriers led the market share of 45.7% in 2022.

● Based on molded pulp type, the transfer molded pulp segment led the market share in 2022 and continues to dominate the sector during the forecast period.

Key Strategies in the Industry

As both international and local businesses operate in the molded pulp packaging sector, the market is quite competitive. Businesses that are active in the market offer a broad selection of goods that come in a wide range of forms, dimensions, and hues. Additionally, they provide products with customized packaging to meet the needs of individual customers.

A new fiber packaging line for the production of food service packaging and egg packaging was officially opened in 2019 by Huhtamaki Oyj. Additionally, the business is spending money on research and development to improve and introduce new product lines for commercial growth.

One of the most well-known manufacturers of disposable dinnerware in America, Chinet, produces molded fiber pulp tableware that is microwave safe.

Key Players

UFP Technologies, Inc.

FiberCel Packaging LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

Pactiv LLC

Henry Molded Products, Inc

EnviroPAK Corporation

Spectrum Lithograph Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

ProtoPak Engineering Corporation

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

OrCon Industries Corporation

Keiding, Inc.

Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC

Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd.

Celluloses De La Loire

Dynamic Fibre Moulding (PTY) Ltd.

Primapack SAE

Green packing Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd.

Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Profiled in the Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

By Product Type:

Trays

Drink Carriers 2 Cups 4 Cups 6 Cups More than 8 cups

Boxes

End Caps

Plates

sBowls

Cups

Clamshell Containers

By Molded Pulp Type:

Thick wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

By Application:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Edge Protectors

By End Use:

Consumer Durables Mobile Phone Television Laptops Tubelight & Bulbs Other

Food & Beverage Egg Packaging 4 Eggs 6 Eggs 12 Eggs 24 Eggs More than 30 Eggs Wine Packaging 375 ml 750 ml 1.5 liters More than 3 liters Fruit Packaging Others

Cosmetics

Food Services

Healthcare

Automotive

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read More TOC…

