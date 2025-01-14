The Waterloo Diaries: The Bedsore Conspiracy is now available from all major booksellers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motivation Champs Media, a publishing company committed to encouraging authors and sharing inspiration, announces the publication of The Waterloo Diaries: The Bedsore Conspiracy, written by Mark Nelson O’Brien and illustrated by Cody Sims.

“This is the first graphic novel we’ve ever published,” said Dominick Domasky, founder and owner of Motivation Champs Media. “When Mark first approached us, he was so enthusiastic about the project, we had to be part of it. Stylistically, he was a perfect fit because, having done his job in writing the manuscript, he was respectful enough to let us do ours, including interacting with Cody, the illustrator.”

The Waterloo Diaries: The Bedsore Conspiracy, which is intended to be the first in a series, is a murder mystery, set in a fictional Mississippi jerkwater (Bedsore). Its protagonist, Waterloo Clyde, is a contemporary private detective who fancies himself a throwback to the hard-boiled dicks of noir fiction: Philip Marlowe, Sam Spade, Mike Hammer, et al. The story is full of the twists, eccentric characters, and droll dialogue you might expect from a guy named Waterloo Clyde. The solving of the crime turns on a single word, in a way you likely won’t see coming. The book is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major booksellers.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said O’Brien. “Dominick is a stone pro who puts his authors first. Even though he’d never published a graphic novel before now, he found Cody Sims, who took the creative challenge to heart and owned it. As a writer, you can only hope for that kind of commitment and contribution. I think this project was as much a labor of love for Dominick and Cody as it was for me.”

About Motivation Champs

Motivation Champs launched its publishing division to help authors share inspiration and get their messages out to the world. We’ve worked with hundreds of authors from across the globe, helping their dreams become reality. We’re very selective about the authors we choose to work with and only select projects that meet our core principle, Sharing Inspiration. We publish self-help, fitness, motivation, inspiration, business, uplifting, positive children’s books, and many other creative works. For more information, please visit www.motivationchamps.com/.

