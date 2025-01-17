The Company Introduces the First Native App Available for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Enabling Consumers to Watch Trailers for Upcoming Films in a Virtual Reality Environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoviePass Inc. , the technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience, today announced the launch of The MoviePass Screening Room, an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience showcasing movie trailers in stunning high-depth resolution. This innovative offering places audiences at the forefront of cinematic exploration, delivering trailers in a fully interactive virtual reality experience.

The MoviePass Screening Room is designed to transport movie lovers into a virtual environment where they can discover and preview films in visually breathtaking detail. From Hollywood blockbusters to international arthouse films, the app will serve as a hub for global film enthusiasts eager to experience the magic of movies through a virtual reality lens.

“MoviePass is building the future of moviegoing and our VR Screening Room represents a giant leap toward immersive cinematic discovery,” said Stacy Spikes, CEO and Co-Founder of MoviePass. “Trailers are the heartbeat of a film and now fans can connect with the stories that inspire them while they’re in VR which is the closest you can get to the real thing, Cinema.”

The MoviePass Screening Room is the first native app available for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest providing consumers with direct access to movie trailers in a VR setting. The app is free and available to anyone via the app stores today.

Future product updates will seamlessly connect the MoviePass Screening Room with the MoviePass app, allowing members to select movies directly from trailers and add them to their Wish List in the app. Once those films debut in theaters, MoviePass members will be notified, ensuring they never miss a film they are excited to see.

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology company that empowers and inspires the global moviegoing community through technology and innovation. As the ultimate destination for movie enthusiasts, we’re redefining the way people experience films, bridging the gap between moviegoers, filmmakers, and theaters. With a focus on cutting-edge advancements, including immersive technologies like VR and Web3 tools, we are creating transformative ways for audiences to connect with stories and each other. Guided by our ethos, “Dream Bigger,” MoviePass provides a seamless, personalized platform for discovering, watching, and sharing the films that inspire us all. For more information, visit MoviePass.com .