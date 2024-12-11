Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Mr. Éric Donnet

is appointed at the Supervisory Board of ARGAN

Upon proposal of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, ARGAN’s Supervisory Board, which met on December 10, 2024, has unanimously decided to appoint Mr. Éric DONNET as an independent member of the Supervisory Board, upon this day.

Mr. Éric DONNET graduated from the ICN (Institut Commercial de Nancy) and holds a DESCF (French master’s degree in management control, accountancy and financial management), and has acquired over 25 years of experience in the financial and real estate fields. He was, more particularly, the CEO of Groupama Immobilier and Chairman of Groupama Gan REIM from 2014 to 2024. He is now the CEO of the Daniel Féau group, since March 2024.

This appointment is provisional to replace Mr. François-Régis de CAUSANS1. This decision will thus be put to shareholders during the next General Assembly to take place on March 20, 2025. Please note that the mandate would then expire on the same day as the mandate of the replaced member; i.e., the General Assembly of 2026.

As a consequence of this appointment, ARGAN’s Supervisory Board has once again 8 members, including 3 independent, which thus represents 38% of its composition, a ratio above the threshold of one third recommended by the Middlenext code.

Also note2 that a Governance change will be put to shareholders at the 2025

General Assembly, which would result in a reduction of the number of seats of the Supervisory Board from 8 to 6 members, including 2 independent.

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France, and this portfolio was valued €3.8 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 – ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

