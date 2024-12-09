Broadway Ford Truck Center is a Leading Commercial Fleet Dealer in St. Louis, Missouri Broadway’s addition is a key Midwest dealer point for Bollinger B4 sales and service.

Broadway Ford Truck Center is a great addition to Bollinger’s growing dealer network

Broadway to play a key role in strengthening Bollinger’s Midwest presence

BREA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), has named St. Louis, Missouri-based Broadway Ford Truck Center (“Broadway”) as an official Bollinger Motors dealer, strengthening its Midwest presence.

“Our partnership with Broadway Ford Truck Center in St. Louis marks a significant step forward in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles among fleet managers,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. “This partnership expands our footprint in a key market and ensures that commercial fleet operators have access to innovative EV solutions. Together, we’re helping businesses transition to sustainable transportation while addressing their operational needs with efficiency and reliability.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October.

“We are excited to partner with Bollinger Motors to bring their innovative electric trucks to the St. Louis market,” said Dennis Phillips, president and general manager at Broadway Ford Truck Center. “At Broadway Ford Truck Center, we take pride in offering our customers advanced solutions that meet the demands of today’s commercial vehicle industry while paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Bollinger Motors’ commitment to quality and electrification perfectly complements our dedication to delivering exceptional products and service. This partnership represents a shared vision for growth, innovation, and driving progress in the transportation sector.”

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months, including:

Its production launch on September 16.

Regulatory achievements including FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency and CARB certification.

A 145 vehicle agreement with Momentum Group.

A 70 vehicle agreement with Doering Fleet Management.

A 50 vehicle agreement with EnviroCharge.

The addition of Anderson Motors, TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck & Equipment as dealers and service centers.

Working with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs.

Providing full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab.

Announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

