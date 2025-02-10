Naples, FL, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD), a leader in the music rights and intellectual property sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pro Music Rights (PMR), has been officially recognized in the Federal Register of the United States of America as a Performing Rights Organization (PRO). This landmark recognition reinforces Pro Music Rights’ position as a key player in the U.S. music licensing ecosystem, joining the ranks of other established PROs responsible for ensuring that music creators receive fair compensation for the public performance of their works.

This official acknowledgment represents a pivotal achievement for Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) and its shareholders, as it validates Pro Music Rights’ authority in managing performance rights and licensing agreements on behalf of its extensive repertoire of musical works. Pro Music Rights already represents an estimated 7.4% market share in the U.S., covering over 2.5 million works from renowned artists.

A Milestone for the Future of Music Licensing

The inclusion of Pro Music Rights in the Federal Register signifies more than just formal recognition—it cements the company’s status as a regulatory-compliant, trusted, and transparent music rights administrator. This milestone provides greater legitimacy, stability, and enhanced leverage in negotiations with major technology and media companies that rely on legally licensed music for their platforms.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD), commented on this development:

“This recognition in the Federal Register underscores our commitment to protecting artists’ rights and ensuring fair compensation for their creative works. It strengthens our ability to negotiate with industry giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon, Google, and Spotify, enabling us to secure more favorable licensing terms that benefit both rights holders and shareholders.”

Strategic Advantages and Business Growth

This recognition presents multiple strategic benefits for Pro Music Rights and Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD), including:

• Strengthened Licensing Authority – As an officially recognized PRO, PMR can enhance its negotiating power with major music streaming platforms, broadcasters, and digital service providers.

• Greater Transparency & Industry Confidence – Federal recognition increases trust and credibility among rights holders, licensees, and regulatory bodies.

• Expansion Opportunities – PMR is now better positioned to expand its reach, enter into new licensing agreements, and provide competitive solutions in the evolving digital music landscape.

• Enhanced Revenue Potential – With this recognition, PMR anticipates a significant increase in licensing revenue as it actively enforces its rights with major industry players.

Looking Ahead: Licensing Deals with Global Corporations

With this newfound recognition, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) will actively seek to leverage this status in future licensing discussions with some of the world’s largest technology and entertainment companies. The company aims to establish long-term agreements with Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google’s YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming services, ensuring that PMR’s extensive music catalog is fairly monetized.

“As we move forward, we are excited about the immense opportunities this recognition brings,” added Jake P. Noch. “We are committed to delivering value to our rights holders, shareholders, and the broader music industry by ensuring that music creators receive their rightful earnings in an efficient, transparent, and legally sound manner.”

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine “Mouthwash” Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

