The one-night-only experience includes a special appearance by Cardi B.

Beacher’s Madhouse presented by FanDuel in New Orleans Myria to Bring an Unforgettable Spectacle to New Orleans During Big Game Weekend, Including An Appearance from Cardi B

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The most exclusive event of Big Game Weekend is already sold out! Beacher’s Madhouse presented by FanDuel , a legendary, larger-than-life production renowned for its A-list celebrity attendees and breathtaking performances, is coming to New Orleans. This Beacher’s Madhouse event is executive produced by Rey Flemings of Myria , a global leader in ultra-luxury experiences. The evening will transform an iconic, private New Orleans venue into the ultimate wonderland. The invite-only guest list includes leaders of global companies, some of the most influential personalities in Hollywood and a special appearance by Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B .

“Our clients have been to many big games and we wanted to create an evening where our guests can experience a night of wonder,” said Rey Flemings , Founder and Chief Executive of Myria. “Beacher’s Madhouse was the perfect choice for our one night only special event series.”

“Beacher’s Madhouse has always been about breaking the mold and pushing the limits of live entertainment,” said Jeff Beacher , Founder and Host of Beacher’s Madhouse. “Bringing this experience to New Orleans is not just about the show. It’s about capturing the energy and magic of a city that knows how to celebrate like no other.”

While additional details of the event remain under wraps, Beacher’s Madhouse has a reputation for awe-inspiring acts and transformative experiences that turn heads. Guests will be treated to a night of surprises and the unforgettable magic that only Beacher’s Madhouse can deliver.

About Myria:

Myria is a private, invitation-only marketplace and concierge service dedicated to curating unparalleled experiences for its members. Serving an elite clientele, Myria provides exclusive access to the world’s most sought-after events, experiences and opportunities, ensuring that every moment is extraordinary.

About Beacher’s Madhouse:

Beacher’s Madhouse has been revolutionizing live entertainment since its 2002 debut, starting with acclaimed performances in New York City before taking Las Vegas by storm as a headliner at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Known for its unique blend of comedy, music, acrobatics and theatrical surprises, the show quickly became a must-see production. Following nationwide tours that captivated audiences across dozens of cities and sold over one million tickets, Beacher’s Madhouse cemented its legacy as a cultural hotspot at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, drawing celebrities and tastemakers alike. Today, Beacher’s Madhouse operates as a pop-up entertainment phenomenon, producing exclusive, invite-only events in some of the world’s most vibrant cities during marquee occasions. Known for its jaw-dropping performances, immersive environments and larger-than-life energy, Beacher’s Madhouse continues to push the boundaries of live entertainment.

