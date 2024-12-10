Grants will provide investments to conserve habitat, support ecosystem resilience and improve community engagement

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners today announced $2.1 million in grants to enhance habitat and greenspace throughout the Chicago-Calumet region. These investments will protect and conserve fish and wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, engage most-impacted communities in restoration activities, and improve access to and use of natural areas and greenspace by activating previously restored habitats. The grants will generate nearly $1 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than $3.1 million.

The grants were awarded through the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund (Chi-Cal), a partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Forest Service, BNSF Railway, Cleveland-Cliffs, Salesforce, Crown Family Philanthropies, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Hunter Family Foundation, the Joyce Foundation and the Walder Foundation.

“This partnership has a well-established legacy of making grants that not only achieve multiple benefits for habitats and wildlife, but also benefit local communities,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These grants carry on that legacy by coupling restoration and green stormwater infrastructure with deep community engagement and will help to make natural areas more accessible and welcoming to local residents.”

Projects awarded funding will contribute to the following outcomes:

Add more than 2.4 million gallons of stormwater storage capacity annually

Restore 308 acres of wetland habitat

Improve community access to and engagement with nature at five public-access points throughout the region

Engage volunteers in conservation activities for more than 2,500 hours

“Joyce is proud to help support projects that reduce flooding and improve Chicago’s waterways today and for the next generation in our region,” said Elizabeth Cisar, Director of the Joyce Foundation’s Environment Program.

“The outcomes of the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund align well with BNSF’s commitment to the environment, and we are happy to support and partner on this important work,” said Peter Skosey, Executive Director Public Affairs at BNSF.

The projects supported by the six grants announced today will restore wetland and riparian habitat to benefit migratory birds and native fish species; install green stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community greenspaces to enhance residents’ quality of life; and activate previously restored habitats through community engagement and enhancement of public-access opportunities.

“Given the increasing climate impacts our region is facing, the work accomplished through this partnership is more vital than ever,” said Arnold Randall, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “Together, we can achieve more powerful conservation results for the communities, people, and ecosystems within the Chicago and Calumet watersheds.”

“EPA is pleased to support these projects with funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,” said Teresa Seidel, director for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes National Program Office. “This public-private partnership exemplifies the progress that can be made in communities through cooperation and collaboration among organizations with an interest in improving the environment and lives of people living in them.”

“Walder Foundation is proud to support this important partnership which advances nature-based solutions that benefit biodiversity and communities in the Chicago region. This work will help mitigate the negative effects of climate change in some of Chicago’s most impacted communities while boosting access to safe green spaces, restoring critical habitats, and enhancing community health. By demonstrating multiple benefits, these projects can serve as a catalyst for advancing nature-based solutions across the region,” said Jack Westwood, Senior Program Director, Environmental Sustainability, Walder Foundation.

Since 2013, Chi-Cal has awarded 72 grants totaling $16.4 million drawing an additional $30 million for total conservation investment of more than $46.4 million.

A complete list of the 2024 grants made through the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is available here.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

About the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) leads the nation’s environmental science, research, education, and assessment efforts. The mission of the Environmental Protection Agency is to protect human health and the environment. EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office oversees the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which is used to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world – the Great Lakes. For more information, visit www.epa.gov.

About the U.S. Forest Service

Established in 1905, the Forest Service’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains one of the largest forestry research organizations in the world. Public lands managed by the Forest Service provide 20 percent of the nation’s clean water supply and contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. The agency also supports sustainable management on about 500 million acres of private, state and tribal forests including forests in urban areas. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies, operating a rail network of 32,500 route miles in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of the products and materials that help feed, clothe, supply and power communities throughout America and the world. BNSF moves those goods more safely and efficiently, on significantly less fuel, with fewer emissions than the all-highway alternative. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About Crown Family Philanthropies

Rooted in the legacy of Arie and Ida Crown, as well as the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam—or repairing the world—Crown Family Philanthropies (CFP) is driven by more than 70 years of family commitment to social impact. Crown Family Philanthropies’ Great Lakes grantmaking supports efforts to address water quality, habitat conservation, and basin-wide policy to ensure that the Great Lakes are protected and restored for the use and enjoyment of people and wildlife for generations to come. Learn more at: https://crownfamilyphilanthropies.org/

About The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation

Established in 1952, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation supports land conservation, artistic vitality, and regional collections for the people of the Chicago region and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. In the Chicago region, the Foundation focuses its land conservation program on innovative and inclusive natural and working lands protection and stewardship with an increased emphasis on integrating climate resiliency strategies and approaches; utilizing advocacy to advance land conservation programs and policies; and providing benefits to both natural and diverse human communities. See more about the Foundation at www.gddf.org.

About The Hunter Family Foundation

HFF provides grants and leadership to improve lives in a long-term and sustainable way by supporting education, healthcare, economic development, and the environment in communities where Hunter family members live. Our environmental granting focuses on advocating for policy and behavior changes to enhance land conservation and water protection efforts in the Great Lakes region, as well as hyper-local work to ensure community members can access natural areas. www.hunterfamilyfoundation.org

About The Joyce Foundation

The Joyce Foundation is a Chicago-based, nonpartisan, private foundation that invests in policies and strategies to advance racial equity and economic mobility for the next generation in the Great Lakes region in the areas of Culture, Democracy, Education & Economic Mobility, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention & Justice Reform, and Journalism. Learn more at www.joycefdn.org.

About the Walder Foundation

The Walder Foundation was established by Joseph and Elizabeth Walder to address critical issues impacting our world. The Foundation’s five areas of focus—science innovation, environmental sustainability, the performing arts, migration and immigrant communities, and Jewish life—are an extension of the Walders’ lifelong passions, interests, and their personal and professional experiences. Learn more at www.walderfoundation.org.

