WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced today the appointment of David Green as executive vice president of consumer lending. Green will continue as CEO of Earnest.

In this expanded role, Green is responsible for Navient’s suite of education financing tools and services, which are offered under the Earnest and NaviRefi brands. Under his leadership, Earnest significantly expanded student loan refinancing volume. He also launched a new consumer-friendly in-school private education loan leveraging human-centered design. Green also leads Going Merry, a national financial aid platform acquired by Earnest in 2021, where students match to and apply for scholarships, institutional aid, and government grants through a single free application.

“DG is a creative strategist and innovator supporting families on the college journey,” said Jack Remondi, CEO and president of Navient. “Our consumer lending business is a key to Navient’s long-term success and I am excited about our vision for growth.”

Green has served as CEO of Earnest since April 2021 and before that worked as Earnest’s chief operating officer and chief product officer. Earnest joined the Navient family of companies in 2018.

He received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from George Washington University.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com