In recent developments, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) disclosed findings from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study examining NKTR-255’s efficacy as an adjunctive therapy. This study aimed to increase the complete response rate (CRR) and its sustainability following CD19-directed CAR-T therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL). Results indicated that 73% of patients in the NKTR-255 group achieved a complete response at six months, compared to 50% in the placebo group. Notably, NKTR-255 enhanced CAR T-cell kinetics, leading to a 5.8-fold increase in CD8+ CAR-T area under the curve (AUC) from 0 to 15 days post-treatment, relative to placebo controls.

NKTR-255 is currently under investigation as a polymer-conjugated IL-15 agonist. It functions to activate, proliferate, and expand natural killer (NK) and CD8+ T-cells in vivo, while also fostering the survival and growth of memory CD8+ T cells. This action is designed to boost the duration and intensity of the response in CAR-T and cellular therapies.

The multicenter, double-blind Phase 2 trial involved patients who were randomized to receive one of three dosing regimens of NKTR-255 or a placebo, administered intravenously starting 14 days after CAR-T infusion. Within this trial, comprising 15 participants, the NKTR-255 group showed an improved CRR at six months, reaching 73% compared to the 50% seen in the placebo group, as verified by a blinded independent central radiology review.

Additionally, two patients treated with NKTR-255 transitioned from stable disease or partial response to complete responses at the six-month mark. In contrast, the placebo group saw no such conversions.

The company emphasized that the observed clinical benefits surpass historical benchmark data from several pivotal trials and real-world analyses of current commercial CD19 CAR-T cell therapies, which typically report 6-month complete response rates ranging from 41% to 44%.

NKTR-255 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated when combined with FDA-approved CD19 CAR T-cell products in patients with relapsed/refractory LBCL.

