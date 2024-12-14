Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for CRENESSITY (crinecerfont) in both capsule and oral solution forms. This medication is intended as a supplementary treatment to glucocorticoid replacement, aimed at controlling androgen levels in adult and pediatric patients aged four and older who suffer from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CAH is a rare, severe, and lifelong genetic disorder affecting the adrenal glands.

The company highlighted that CRENESSITY represents the first and only treatment for classic CAH that effectively targets and reduces excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and subsequent adrenal androgen production. This mechanism allows for a reduction in glucocorticoid dosage.

Commercial availability of CRENESSITY is anticipated within approximately one week. It will be distributed through PANTHERx Rare, a specialty pharmacy, to centralize and streamline the prescription fulfillment process.

