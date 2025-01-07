Orthopedic surgeon sees God in a whole new light in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – One could argue that examining the character of God, as described and exhibited by many modern Christians, leads logical minds to either deny God’s existence or hate him. Although a lifelong Christian, Dr. DuWayne A. Carlson has an inherent need for things to make logical sense, and what he knew about God wasn’t logical. As a surgeon and man of science, his solution was to take a deep dive to uncover God’s nature, starting with the premise that perhaps the God of the Bible is misunderstood, and his findings surprised him. Illustrating how facts and faith are not incompatible, Carlson shares his newfound perspective with the world in a new book, presenting a radical new way to perceive God.

In “Atheistic Christianity,” Carlson invites readers to look beyond conventional belief systems, including the notion that God is a social construct, to cultivate a new idea of God. Through thoughtful research and evidence, he presents a different view of God, one that is alluring rather than unappealing. Tackling the many inconsistencies regarding God’s nature exhibited in the Bible, Carlson has found that God’s characteristics are not mutually exclusive. “While I admittedly still side with atheists on the contradictive aspects of God’s character, discovering a different side of God has answered my questions, renewed my faith, and made God so much more real,” Carlson says. “Please consider taking another look at God through a different lens to determine for yourself if he isn’t really what he says he is.”

“Atheistic Christianity” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

DuWayne A. Carlson, MD is an orthopedic trauma surgeon of twenty+ years with a keen interest in understanding the relationship between oxidative stress and its impact on health and disease. He is passionate about treating illness through dietary and lifestyle changes and driven by a strong desire to apply logic in medicine, life, and to God. A father of three grown children, he lives in Delta, Colorado with his wife, Karen, and their dog, Auggie.

