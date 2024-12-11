Tradesman seeks to lift the spirit in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An experienced electrician, A. Drayton can solve any electrical problem, but when it comes to the problems of life, the answer isn’t always so simple. Often relying on the support of his wife and his older sister, Drayton understands the value of positivity and wants to pay it forward. Inspired by Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet,” Drayton invites readers on a journey of self-discovery in a debut book of poetry. “Writing is my passion and behind my words, you will find the essence of me,” Drayton says.

In Poetically Put, Drayton describes his work as a conscious collective that imparts his personal perspective on life while also highlighting the beauty of a collective consciousness. Enlightening readers with pearls of wisdom through poetic prose and verse, Drayton’s purpose is to simply uplift people’s spirits. Offering a unique look at the world, deep thinkers will lose themselves in Drayton’s thought-provoking collection. “Through these consciously chosen and ‘poetically put’ ideas and views, I offer a positive view of the world to uplift and inspire others,” Drayton says

For the better part of thirty years, A. Drayton has worked as an electrician providing a good life for his family. Passionate about writing, he is now carving out time to pursue it as a creative outlet. Poetically Put is his first book. A family man above all, he is grateful to his wife and children for their support.

