Commitment to accelerating 18 projects will help make BC’s economy stronger and more resilient

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to news that the Government of BC will prioritize getting 18 projects built, Merran Smith, President at New Economy Canada issued the following statement:

“The prolonged threat of tariffs and the uncertainty they create puts British Columbians’ jobs, businesses and paycheques at risk. Today’s announcement that the Government of BC will prioritize getting 18 projects built will bolster our economy in the near-term and make it stronger and more resilient in the long-term.

The diversity of projects – which importantly include mines, transmission lines and clean power projects – are foundational to BC’s long-term prosperity. But more immediately, they will put construction supervisors, line technicians, electricians, truck drivers, miners, contractors, port and rail workers and many more to work.

Moving forward, we urge the government to continue to lead with its Team BC approach to helping businesses and workers navigate tariff disruptions. Our sectors are all connected. By working together and supporting each other we can emerge even stronger on the other side.”

About New Economy Canada

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting business, labour, and Indigenous leaders committed to driving Canada’s economic transition. Our members represent diverse industrial sectors who are acting now to unlock the power of resilient, affordable clean energy and technology to grow investment and jobs. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.

Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.

CONTACT: Alexa Young New Economy Canada (778) 229-6885 alexa.young@neweconomycanada.ca