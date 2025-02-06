New Economy Canada welcomes BC’s intention to introduce legislation to accelerate building clean energy projects

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the BC Government intention to introduce legislation to streamline permitting processes for renewable energy projects, Alexa Young, Vice President at New Economy Canada issued the following statement:

“Getting things built across BC’s industries — including a priority focus on clean energy projects and infrastructure — is the best way to get ahead of tariff threats from the US. Plus, in the long-term, it will make BC’s economy stronger and more resilient. The BC Government’s intention to streamline permitting to get clean energy and transmission lines built responsibly — but faster — will help get more British Columbians working, paycheques flowing, and more power to the mines, ports, manufacturing plants and other industrial employers who need it. We also welcome the commitment to maintaining the highest standards of environmental oversight and recognition of Indigenous rights.

This is particularly important at a time when BC and Canada must step up to attract more of the trillions of dollars that global investors are looking to spend on clean energy and clean tech projects. One of the top things investors look for when deciding where to put their money is certainty that projects can be built on time, and on budget; and better permitting is key to showing BC is open for business.

This announcement builds on the government’s previous commitment to prioritize getting mines, transmission lines, clean power and other projects up and running, and we look forward to continuing to work with government, First Nations and all industries as Team BC to get things done.”

About New Economy Canada

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting business, labour, and Indigenous leaders committed to driving Canada’s economic transition. Our members represent diverse industrial sectors who are acting now to unlock the power of resilient, affordable clean energy and technology to grow investment and jobs. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.



Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.

CONTACT: Alexa Young New Economy Canada (778) 229-6885 alexa.young@neweconomycanada.ca