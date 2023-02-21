Green Builder Media announces new pilot program with Schneider Electric that will help California builders save money while complying with Title 24’s solar + storage mandate.
Lake City, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A dizzying array of battery storage products, capacities, and configurations exist for energy management, but they all have one thing in common: They need a robust, smart panel to manage energy flow.
Help has arrived.
For a limited time, Green Builder Media and Schneider Electric are offering California builders a special discount on Schneider Electric’s Square D Energy Center Smart Panel, while pilot program supplies last.
Who qualifies for this special VIP discount program? All single-family California builders (all price points, all project sizes).
The Square D Energy Center makes compliance with Title 24 easy, and it also is a boon for home buyers. The panel:
- Is 100% California Title 24 and NEC 2020 compliant.
- Comes solar-, storage- and EV-ready.
- Includes app-based energy monitoring and control.
- Features All-in-one compact design that combines up to 6 enclosures into one.
- Offers faster, easier installs.
Click here for more information on the discount program.
Click here to read an in-depth article on why California adopted a solar + storage ready mandate.
For questions, interview requests or more information, contact Cati O’Keefe at 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com
