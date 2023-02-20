The New Zealand dollar is looking vulnerable as it tests crucial support as the market scales back expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. What are the key levels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Price Setup: NZD/USD Looks Vulnerable Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision - February 20, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains after ‘Hammer’ formation at 200-DMA support, Fed minutes eyed for further impetus - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD forms a double-top ahead of RBNZ decision - February 20, 2023