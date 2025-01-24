Fredericton, New Brunswick, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) announces that Web3 and blockchain industry veteran Mr. Mario Nawfal has been appointed as Strategic Advisor to the Company effective immediately.

NextGen Digital’s Interim CEO, Alexander Tjiang, commented: “We’re very fortunate to have a proven Web3 and blockchain professional of Mario’s calibre in our corner. His background in the digital assets space and his track record of building and incubating innovative companies warrants a warm welcome from everyone at NextGen. The level of in-the-trenches experience he brings to the table is of particular value to our plans to advancing our long-term strategy.”

Mr. Nawfal, founder of the IBC Group and a respected voice in the Web3 space, has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, building and investing in successful global ventures. In addition to leading IBC Group – a leading venture capital & incubator platform in the crypto space – Mr. Nawfal has also founded a variety of innovative ventures in the consumers and healthcare spaces. Mr. Nawfal is also the founder & host of The Roundtable Show, a platform for powerful voices & conversations that has featured a wide array of prominent entrepreneurs, executives, and government professionals.

The advisory agreement has a term of twelve months that will begin on January 23, 2025. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

‎info@nextgendigital.ca

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking information” that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.