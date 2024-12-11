Over 200 Canadian firms recruited to showcase innovations on global stage

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGen has announced the closure of exhibitor registration for Hannover Messe 2025 after a successful recruitment campaign that signed on more than 200 industrial technology firms for the world’s largest industry trade fair. The exhibitors will join NGen and a delegation of Canadian business and political leaders as Canada takes centre stage as Partner Country.

With a history spanning more than 70 years, Hannover Messe has cemented itself as the world’s premier industrial trade fair. Drawing a crowd of over 100,000 distinguished business leaders and featuring thousands of exhibitors from around the globe, the Messe is not just a trade show; it is an engine for ideas, innovation, and strategic alliances that will shape the future of manufacturing. By attending, Canadian companies gain access to an unparalleled audience of decision-makers, partners, and clients, opening possibilities for business beyond North America.

NGen is proud to lead the Canadian presence at Hannover in support of its mission to build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities. The roster of exhibitors will fill an impressive 5,000 square meters on the fairgrounds to highlight Canada’s strengths in areas such as sustainable technology, advanced manufacturing, quantum, AI, automation, and clean energy solutions.

“NGen is excited to be leading such an impressive roster of Canadian exhibitors for Hannover Messe,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “The fair will offer great opportunities for companies to showcase their advanced manufacturing solutions to a global audience of large multinational customers and find partners that will allow them to integrate their technologies into global supply chains. The potential for new business at the Messe is tremendous. NGen is committed to helping deliver results for our exhibitors.”

To ensure that Canadian participants are prepared to take advantage of the opportunities at Hannover, NGen is delivering a series of supports including coaching sessions facilitated by seasoned industry professionals and the Canadian German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

