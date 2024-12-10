The celebration will run until December 25 with a variety of packages for players

Singapore, Singapore, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Popular game Nine Chronicles by Planetarium Labs is celebrating its first anniversary on mobile with a double milestone: a festive in-game event and a transformative leap into the Proof of Stake (PoS) system. These developments highlight the game’s evolution and its commitment to decentralization, community engagement, and innovation. Here’s a closer look at the anniversary celebrations and the upcoming PoS transition, two pivotal moments shaping Nine Chronicles’ future.



A Festive Anniversary Full of Rewards

The mobile-first anniversary of Nine Chronicles is an occasion of grand festivities, with exclusive events and promotional packages offering players a treasure trove of rewards. Running from November 28 to December 25, 2024, the celebration includes an array of packages tailored to both new and seasoned adventurers.

Key Anniversary Offers

Players can access a variety of packages, including:

The $1 Anniversary Package , featuring 200 Golden Dust, 30 Ruby Dust, and other valuable resources for just $0.99.

, featuring 200 Golden Dust, 30 Ruby Dust, and other valuable resources for just $0.99. The Dust Party Package , priced at $2.99, offers a mix of Golden, Ruby, and Emerald Dust, limited to two purchases per account.

, priced at $2.99, offers a mix of Golden, Ruby, and Emerald Dust, limited to two purchases per account. For daily thrill-seekers, the Brave Cat Birthday Package provides Ruby Dust, Golden Meat, and runes for $9.99, with a purchase limit of one per day.

provides Ruby Dust, Golden Meat, and runes for $9.99, with a purchase limit of one per day. High-value bundles like the Master Combination Package ($49.99) deliver substantial resources, including 400 Ruby Dust and 20 million Crystals.

In addition to paid options, Nine Chronicles extends its gratitude with daily free gifts for players at Levels 100, 200, and 350. These gifts range from AP Potions to Golden Dust and Hourglasses, ensuring everyone can join the celebration.

This generous initiative underscores the game’s commitment to fostering a rewarding and inclusive environment, encouraging both casual and competitive players to dive into the mythical adventures of Nine Chronicles.

Embracing a Decentralized Future with Proof of Stake

As Nine Chronicles reflects on a successful year, it is also preparing for a monumental shift to the Proof of Stake (PoS) system on Odin Planet. This transition not only enhances the game’s infrastructure but also aligns it with cutting-edge blockchain principles, unlocking new opportunities for players and validators.

The shift to PoS introduces a more sustainable and secure framework. Unlike the traditional PBFT (Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance) system, which faced scalability limitations, PoS rewards participants for staking tokens, strengthening decentralization, and securing the network. Key advantages include:

Expanded Participation: PoS enables more users to join as validators, enhancing the network’s robustness. Economic Incentives: Validators are motivated to maintain reliability, with penalties for malicious behavior. Increased Security: PoS increases attack costs, deterring potential threats.

The PoS transition unfolds in multiple phases:

Q4 2024 : The launch of Odin PoS empowers players to stake Nine Chronicles Gold (NCG), participate as validators, and earn block rewards.

: The launch of Odin PoS empowers players to stake Nine Chronicles Gold (NCG), participate as validators, and earn block rewards. Q1 2025 : Block rewards begin, with early stakers enjoying higher Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) and additional incentives. New games using the Nine Chronicles IP will launch, boosting user activity and NCG demand, with a goal of exceeding 100 million NCG in total staking volume by year-end.

: Block rewards begin, with early stakers enjoying higher Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) and additional incentives. New games using the Nine Chronicles IP will launch, boosting user activity and NCG demand, with a goal of exceeding 100 million NCG in total staking volume by year-end. Post-Q3 2025: Guild features are upgraded, with rewards tied to contributions and staking volume, making guilds pivotal to the ecosystem’s governance. Strengthening Community and Governance

The introduction of validators brings community-driven governance to the forefront. Validators can create guilds, participate in network decisions, and earn rewards tied to their guild’s activity and staking contributions. This approach fosters collaboration while ensuring a transparent and dynamic economic system.

The dual milestones of Nine Chronicles’ first mobile anniversary and its transition to PoS signal an exciting future for the game. With festive events brimming with rewards and a transformative PoS system enhancing security, scalability, and community involvement, Nine Chronicles continues to redefine what’s possible in decentralized gaming. Players, whether seasoned adventurers or newcomers, are invited to celebrate and shape this remarkable journey into its next chapter.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com