Nokia and Turkcell Demonstrate Industry Leading Quantum-Safe Protection for Mobile Subscribers

Collaborative testing validates secure and trusted quantum-safe IPsec protection against future network security threats

First deployment of its kind marking critical step in securing mobile networks against future threats posed by quantum computing.

20 December 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Turkcell have successfully demonstrated a world-first ability to implement quantum-safe IPsec network cryptography for its mobile subscribers. This groundbreaking achievement marks a critical step in securing mobile networks against future threats posed by quantum computing. By leveraging the latest cryptographic standards, Nokia and Turkcell are proactively addressing the evolving landscape of network security and ensuring the resilience of mobile communications well into the future.

The introduction of quantum computing threatens traditional cryptography methods, potentially making them vulnerable to powerful quantum attacks capable of breaking conventional cryptographic protections. As quantum computers continue to advance, it is vital that networks evolve to counteract these risks.

The successful integration of quantum-safe IPsec cryptography into Turkcell’s mobile transport network as part of a defense-in-depth crypto-resilient approach, sets a new benchmark for network security. The demonstration was conducted with Nokia’s globally deployed IPsec Security Gateway to secure critical data in the face of evolving quantum threats.

By implementing advanced cryptography techniques now, both Nokia and Turkcell are ensuring their networks are secure today while also preparing for future advancements in technology. For end users, this means continued confidence in the security of their mobile communications. They can be assured that their data will remain protected not just in the present, but also as the landscape of technology evolves over time.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Turkcell Chief Network Technologies Officer, said: “This test represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our network security. As part of our strategy to continually enhance the security of our mobile network, this collaboration with Nokia provides us with the confidence that our transport security can withstand the challenges of the quantum era. By demonstrating these quantum-safe cryptography capabilities today, we are preparing our network for the future.”

Rafael De Fermin, Senior Vice President of Network Infrastructure Europe, Nokia said: “Through our collaboration with Turkcell we’ve shown how our quantum-safe IPsec technology can protect mobile networks against the evolving security threat landscape. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to safeguard the privacy and integrity of mobile technology. Our solutions provide a proactive defense-in-depth crypto-resilient approach against future network security challenges, ensuring that Turkcell’s network remains secure for years to come.”

This successful demonstration highlights Nokia’s leadership in network security, particularly within the mobile telecom industry. The implementation of quantum-safe cryptography positions Nokia at the forefront of addressing the growing need for secure, and trusted network infrastructures. The deployment also aligns with our ongoing efforts to mitigate risks arising from new technologies like quantum computing.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Türkiye, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data, and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 3 countries – Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY40.2 billion revenue in Q324 with total assets of TRY326.7 billion as of September 30, 2024. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Türkiye.

Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

