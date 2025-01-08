On January 7, 2025, Hydro finalized the open market repurchase of the 2024-2025 buyback program as announced on September 10, 2024.

The total program comprises 30 526 862 shares, of which 20 067 969 shares were repurchased in the market. The remaining 10 458 893 shares will be purchased from the Norwegian state through the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, and therefore the Ministry’s ownership interest in Norsk Hydro ASA of 34.26% will remain unchanged.

The 30 526 862 shares will be cancelled following approval by the Annual General Meeting in May 2025. The shares that have been repurchased in the open market have had an immediate cash effect, whereas the pro rata shares from the Norwegian state will be paid simultaneously with the capital reduction in mid-2025.

The weighted average price for the 20 067 969 shares was NOK 65.52.

Please see below information about the last transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 03/01/2025 575 000 62.92 36 179 288 06/01/2025 360 882 63.00 22 736 252 07/01/2025 813 202 63.17 51 372 735 Previous Transactions 18 218 885 65.76 1 198 140 782 Accumulated to date 20 067 969 65.52 1 314 799 957

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 34 150 474 shares, corresponding to 1.70% of Norsk Hydro ASA’s share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

