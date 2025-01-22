Belmont, CA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) received the 2025 Inspiring Programs in Business Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the leader in advancing best practices in inclusive excellence and belonging.

The Inspiring Programs in Business Award honors programs that provide comprehensive support for students from underrepresented groups who seek careers in business. Winners are selected by Insight Into Diversity for their efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in business through mentoring, teaching, research, and successful programs and initiatives. NDNU will be featured, along with 20 other recipients, in the April 2025 issue of Insight Into Diversity Magazine.

NDNU President, Beth Martin, PhD, said, “Notre Dame de Namur University is honored to receive Diversity Magazine’s 2025 Inspiring Programs in Business Award. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive. We believe diversity strengthens our community, enhances our learning environment, and prepares our students to be leaders who drive positive change in the world.”

“We know that business programs are not always recognized for their success, dedication, and mentorship for underrepresented students,” says Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of Insight Into Diversity Magazine. “We are thrilled to recognize those that prioritize inclusive excellence and belonging and create pathways for students who seek careers in a wide range of business sectors. We are proud to honor these programs as role models for other institutions of higher education and beyond.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, psychology, and undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

CONTACT: Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 pr@ndnu.edu