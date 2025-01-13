Basel, January 13, 2025 – Novartis is pleased with the decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) that affirms the validity of the Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) combination patent.

We will work to appropriately enforce the combination patent through its pediatric exclusivity period expiring in July 2025. We will also continue to defend and protect all our important intellectual property and regulatory rights relating to Entresto.

There are currently no generic versions of Entresto available in the US.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products.

