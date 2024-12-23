HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV5, a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million, five-year contract by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to lead the Watkinsville Bypass project connecting SR 24 and SR 15 in Oconee County, Georgia. NV5 will deliver a full suite of services, including geomatics, environmental studies, roadway and bridge design, hydraulic and hydrological analysis, traffic and geotechnical engineering, right-of-way services, and erosion control.

“This award highlights NV5’s ability to effectively cross-sell our diverse capabilities, driving growth and reinforcing our reputation for delivering innovative, high-value solutions in the infrastructure sector,” said Alex Hockman, PE, CEO of Infrastructure at NV5. “We look forward to collaborating with GDOT to bring the Watkinsville Truck Bypass project to life.”

The Watkinsville Bypass is the result of a transportation study conducted in 2021 to determine a proposed route and impact on local traffic conditions. The bypass will improve connectivity and traffic flow by rerouting trucks away from downtown Watkinsville and will contribute to regional development and transportation efficiency in Oconee County.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

