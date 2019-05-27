At the start of last week it was revealed Prime Minister Theresa May was going to present a ‘new and improved’ Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. However, May faced scrutiny with many MPs from both sides …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
5-Day Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate Forecast: Where Next For GBP/NZD?
At the start of last week it was revealed Prime Minister Theresa May was going to present a ‘new and improved’ Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. However, May faced scrutiny with many MPs from both sides …