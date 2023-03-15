Sometimes, buying a SIM duty-free at the airport can save you money, as is the case in New Zealand (A Spark Travel SIM cost me $42 NZD at duty free and $49 NZD outside the airport). Travel Deals – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- 7 Simple Ways to Save Money Heading into Your Next Flight - March 15, 2023
- Purple School Bus Camper Conversion Has A Surprisingly Posh Interior - March 15, 2023
- NZD/USD finds floor around 0.6200 after US Retail Sales data - March 15, 2023