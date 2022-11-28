Markets trade with a risk-off tone after the weekend anti-government protests in China. Market reaction relatively contained so far – police deter further protests and markets sense the inevitable end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD attempts a rebound above 0.6150, risk-off impulse is still active - November 28, 2022
- A weaker CNY weighs on NZD and AUD - November 28, 2022
- Live New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Exchange Rates - November 28, 2022