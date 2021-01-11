Adele’s manager records earnings over $11 million more than singer herself

Reports have emerged that Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, earned £27,457 ($51,500 NZD) per day and paid himself £6 million ($11 million NZD) more than the “Hello” singer herself received in 2019.
