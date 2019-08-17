The fund concentrates on the Asian bond markets (Russia and Turkey are not considered as Asian countries in this context). Bond holdings may be denominated in local currencies as well as in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Allianz Flexi Asia Bond AM (H2-NZD) NZD - August 17, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Closed on Weak Side of Minor Pivot at .6483 - August 17, 2019
- Both AUD/USD and NZD/USD are trading at or near multi-year low: - August 16, 2019