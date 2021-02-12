Local and national politicians and their acolytes appear to have learned little from the past decade or two of America’s Cup history, following the development of a Venue Selection Process Hosting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- America’s Cup: Kiwi Government kicks for touch as Challengers circle - February 12, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD edges above 200-DMA, further upside on charts - February 12, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback from 0.7250 neutralizes immediate bullish bias - February 11, 2021