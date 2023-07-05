The ANZ World Commodity Price Index fell 2.3% m/m in June. Beef and lamb prices fell sharply, and forestry prices also retreated, while apple prices improved. In local currency terms the index fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- ANZ Commodity Price Index: Meat and log prices tumble - July 4, 2023
- ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Amasses Total Economic Impact Of Nzd $13.9m For Christchurch Regional Economy - July 4, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls eye 0.6220 resistance confluence, focus on China PMI, FOMC Minutes - July 4, 2023